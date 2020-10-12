Spain’s far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency

Supporters of Spain’s far-right Vox party have staged protests across Spain against restrictions introduced to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The protests coincided with the Spanish national day.

Ana Lisa Cayo said she came to protest against the government and their alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.

“We need to protest against a useless government that doesn’t do anything appropriate, all is done in a weird way,” she said.

Scores of cars jammed traffic in Madrid on the Paseo de la Castellana, one of the capital’s main roads.

Protesters wearing face masks honked horns and waved Spanish flags.

Vox has lawmakers in the Spanish and European parliaments, as well as many town councillors across Spain.

Spain has officially recorded more than 861,000 COVID-19 cases and has attributed almost 33,000 deaths to the new coronavirus, making it one of Europe’s worst-hit countries.