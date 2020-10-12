South Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days: KDCA By

© . FILE PHOTO: Visitors wearing masks to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fill out a form which is mandatory to get into a hospital in Seoul
SEOUL () – South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.
Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.
