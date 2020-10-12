Hugh Son / CNBC:
Sources: Revolut is close to applying for a bank charter in CA; source says charter will allow Revolut to operate throughout the US via interstate agreements — – Revolut, the biggest European digital bank with 13 million users, is close to applying for a banking license in the U.S., CNBC has learned exclusively.
Sources: Revolut is close to applying for a bank charter in CA; source says charter will allow Revolut to operate throughout the US via interstate agreements (Hugh Son/CNBC)
Hugh Son / CNBC: