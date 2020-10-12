Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Hilariously Impersonate Kardashian Sisters for TikTok Video

Instagram

The married couple recreates a scene from the most recent episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ that focuses on interaction between Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hilariously recreated a scene from the most recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” for fans on TikTok.

The “Game of Thrones” actress and her Jonas Brothers singer husband pulled out their impressions of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for the clip.

In the video, Sophie, as Kylie, lip-synced along to “Wasted” – a new mini song the makeup mogul debuted on the October 8 episode of the family’s hit reality TV series.

The moment the couple parodied took place at a family dinner during a tumultuous trip to Palm Springs, California after Kylie ordered some of her favorite Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for “42 on the rocks and a ginger ale.”

The 23-year-old then sung out, “Cause I’m gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one,” before turning to Kourtney and asking, “Kourtney, what the f**k are you on?”

Kylie’s sister replied, “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.”

Wearing sweats and carrying a water bottle, Sophie pretended to sing along as she reenacted tipsy Kylie’s moves. Meanwhile, Joe played Kourtney, dipping his spoon into some Menchie’s frozen yogurt in place of her dinner roll.

It’s not the first time Kylie’s gone viral online with a song – last year she sent fans into a frenzy with her “Rise and Shine” ditty, which she performed for daughter Stormi in a YouTube video.