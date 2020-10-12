SoftBank Vision Fund preparing blank cheque acquisition company: source By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund is preparing to launch a blank cheque acquisition company and will outline plans in the next two weeks, a source familiar with the matter said, confirming comments by the fund’s head Rajeev Misra.
SoftBank is looking to attract outside investment and may put its own capital in the vehicle whose size is undetermined, the person said, declining to be identified as the information is not public.
SoftBank declined to comment.
