SoftBank says it's planning to launch a SPAC in upcoming weeks; source: its purpose is not to acquire an existing SoftBank portfolio company (Dan Primack/Axios)

Dan Primack / Axios:

SoftBank says it’s planning to launch a SPAC in upcoming weeks; source: its purpose is not to acquire an existing SoftBank portfolio company  —  SoftBank is planning to launch a blank check acquisition company in the upcoming weeks, according to comments made today at the Milken Virtual Conference …

