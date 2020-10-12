Dan Primack / Axios:
SoftBank says it’s planning to launch a SPAC in upcoming weeks; source: its purpose is not to acquire an existing SoftBank portfolio company — SoftBank is planning to launch a blank check acquisition company in the upcoming weeks, according to comments made today at the Milken Virtual Conference …
SoftBank says it's planning to launch a SPAC in upcoming weeks; source: its purpose is not to acquire an existing SoftBank portfolio company (Dan Primack/Axios)
Dan Primack / Axios: