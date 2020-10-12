Snap launches a geography-specific Local Lens called City Painter as its first persistent, shareable AR experience, for London's Carnaby Street (Will Bedingfield/WIRED UK)

Will Bedingfield / WIRED UK:
Snap launches a geography-specific Local Lens called City Painter as its first persistent, shareable AR experience, for London’s Carnaby Street — Snap has launched its first persistent, shareable augmented reality experience on London’s Carnaby Street – it’s a proof of concept for a 1:1 digital copy of everything on the planet
