Smoking free Australia plan flags prescription cigarettes health news

“Australia is a global tobacco control leader and has been at the cutting edge of many new policies,” Associate Professor Coral Gartner, CREATE director, said.

Researchers also suggested ending sales to people born after a specified year and phasing out commercial cigarette sales.

Associate Professor Gartner said specific plans and a timetable had still to be determined.

“An effective tobacco endgame strategy should accelerate the decline in smoking prevalence while assisting governments, retailers and people who smoke to transition to a smoke-free society,” she said.

The habit causes almost one in seven deaths.

The Federal Government aims to reduce that figure to 10 per cent by 2025.