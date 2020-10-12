Sia Credits Obsession With Documentaries for Her Decision to Adopt Sons

WENN/FayesVision

When speaking about her new role as a parent to two teenage boys, the ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker suggests that she may look to adopt again in the future, but is now planning to foster actual infants.

Sia Furler made the decision to adopt her sons after seeing them on a reality TV show.

The “Chandelier” singer revealed in June that she’d become a grandmother, aged 44 – weeks after hitting headlines by telling fans she’d started her family by adopting two teenage boys last year.

In her cover story with Vogue Australia, the hitmaker admitted her obsession with reality TV and documentaries was the thing that inspired her to adopt.

“I watched a documentary and saw my son. I was like: ‘What? Like, he doesn’t have anybody. Oh my god. I’m going to find him and I’m going to be his mummy,’ ” Sia shared. “So that’s what I did.”

While she’s still getting to grips with her new role as a parent, which she says is “one of the hardest” things she’s done, “The Greatest” star admitted she may adopt again in the future.

“I have obviously such an overflow of love that I could definitely see myself doing it again, but not for a while,” she mused. “The next thing I’m planning to do is foster actual infants.”

“Maybe (their mother) is drug-addicted and then I could help look after them until, you know, their mum can get back on the wagon or an adoptive home is found. If I can do that then I think I’ll feel like I’m superhuman.”

Sia broke the news that she’s a grandmother now during her appearance on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show in June. “My youngest son just had two babies. I’m a f***ing grandma!” the “Chandelier” singer exclaimed. “I know, right? They call me ‘Nana.’ ”