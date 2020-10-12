Shop Emma Chamberlain’s Favorite Princess Polly Styles

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Grab your Chamberlain Coffee and listen up: Your favorite YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has a new edit at Princess Polly, making it all the easier for you to copy her effortless look. She runs you through some of her favorite styles in her latest YouTube video, and you can enjoy 20% off site-wide using the code EMMA.

Below, some of our best picks from Chamberlain’s Princess Polly edit.