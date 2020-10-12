Shaquille O’Neal Talks About Appearing on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

WENN/Instar

During a new interview, the former Lakers star also gushes over former NBA player Charles Oakley, who is currently competing in season 29 of the ABC show alongside pro-dancer Emma Slater.

It is no stranger for athletes to joining ABC’s dancing competition show. One person that people may want to see dancing on the ballroom is NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. Unfortunately, the athlete has now shared that he has no intention to appear on the show.

“I can’t do it, yeah. I wouldn’t do it now,” the 48-year-old told Us Weekly while promoting American Express’ “Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success”. “I like being the innovator. If it was season 1, I would do it. But I can’t do it in season 2 [or after].”

During the interview, he also talked about former NBA player Charles Oakley, who is currently competing in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” alongside pro-dancer Emma Slater. “I thought his feet work was pretty nice,” he praised Oakley. “He looked really good at something that they’d been wanting me to do for a while, but I don’t have enough discipline and courage to do it.”

Further praising Oakley, the former Los Angeles Lakers star added, “[Charles] looks really good. Now, he was always a guy that stayed in shape and it was really good and his outfit and his hips are still working really good.”

O’Neal has been supportive for Oakley as he urged his followers to vote for Oakley and Slater. “You kno who to vote for @therealoak34 had some great feetwork,” he wrote via Instagram on September 22. Slater caught wind of the shout-out and responded to it on Twitter. “I’m about to faint over here @SHAQ just posted for @CharlesOakley34 on #DWTS Wow! Thank you Shaq!” she said at the time.

O’Neal is now focusing on Business Class LIVE: Summit for Success, a virtual event in which he’s scheduled to participate on October 29. “Myself and American Express, we want to continue to support small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of the country,” O’Neal explained. “A lot of African American people own small businesses, and because of what’s going on [with COVID-19], a lot of people are losing everything. So, we just wanna show our support.”