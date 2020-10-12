Sex Education fans fooled en masse into thinking Margot Robbie is joining Netflix series in season three

Emma Mackey, one of Sex Education’s stars, has often been likened to Robbie in appearance, and the mocked-up season three poster suggested that she would be joining the cast as her character’s sister.

A Twitter account called “Netflix Diaries” (which is not affiliated with the streaming service) posted the image, which quickly earned over 60,000 retweets and quote tweets and over 232,000 likes at time of writing.

Alongside the image, which inserted a picture of Robbie in the 2019 film Bombshell with an existing shot of Mackey as Maeve Wiley, the account wrote: “Sex Education. Season 3. February 2021. THE BIG SISTER IS HERE.”

Many thousands of people were fooled by the stunt, with one person writing: “Margot Robbie in Season 3 of Sex Education has literally made my day.”

Read more

“Margot Robbie is going to be in Sex Education 3 and I don’t know how to act,” wrote someone else.

“I really thought margot robbie will actually be on sex education 3 who the f*** likes to break my heart like that?” complained one commenter.