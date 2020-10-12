Selena Gomez Spills on How She Overcame Depression at Start of COVID-19 Lockdown

WENN/Avalon

Having been open about her mental health issues, the ‘Come and Get It’ hitmaker discusses in an Instagram chat with Dr. Vivek Murthy about the challenges she faced during self-isolation.

–

Pop star Selena Gomez fell into “a bit of a depression” at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

The “Come & Get It” hitmaker, who has been open about her mental health issues, admits that like so many others, she initially had trouble adapting to spending so much time indoors, as she isolated with her grandparents and friends in Los Angeles.

However, when she eventually found new ways to get creative, she was finally able to turn her mood around.

In an Instagram chat with Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served as surgeon general under U.S. President Barack Obama, Gomez shared, “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression. And then I started going into a place where I was really writing and being active. I guess it (lockdown) just forced me to have that time.”

“My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle,” she added.

<br />

Gomez has since been keeping busy focusing on new music and the official launch of her Rare Beauty make-up collection, through which she hopes to provide mental health services to underserved communities.

“I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching $100 million in 10 years for mental health,” the singer said of her Rare Impact Fund.

“And recently, I’ve been able to go to the (recording) studio. So I would say right now, I’m fully coming out again and I just think I had to handle it the way I needed to handle it, and got through it with the right people and doing the right things and doing the right steps to not make me go crazy.”

Keeping tabs on her mental health is particularly important for Gomez after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition she first addressed during a candid chat with pal Miley Cyrus for her “Bright Minded Instagram Live” show back in April.