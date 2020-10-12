See Colin Farrell, Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz on Batman Set

Zoe Kravitz is already slaying the role of Catwoman.

Fans got a first look at the actress as the iconic character on Monday, Oct. 12, when she was spotted filming the Matt Reeves blockbuster in Liverpool, England. Playing Selina Kyle, she donned a shiny black trench coat, matching bow headpiece, edgy fishnets and lace-up knee-high boots. The chic outfit went with her new straight, light brown hairstyle.

But it was Colin Farrell who looked totally unrecognizable on set as Oswald Cobblepot AKA The Penguin.

The 44-year-old actor was shockingly dressed down in a suit and tie worn under a Mafia-style grey leather coat. But his face scars, wrinkles and receding hairline really sealed the deal.

Also on set was star Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne), who was seen snuggled up in a coat in Liverpool as well. Fans already got to witness the Twilight star in his buzzy Dark Knight suit when the DC film’s trailer dropped in August.