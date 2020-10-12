SEC Football TV Schedule for Games of October 24

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, October 24, the fifth weekend of the SEC regular season.

The first two games of the traditional SEC Network triple-header on October 24 will feature Auburn at Ole Miss in the first game of the day and South Carolina at LSU in the afternoon window.

The SEC on CBS Game of the Week will see Tennessee host Alabama.

Missouri at Florida and Georgia at Kentucky will be either on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET or SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. ET, with that determination being made after games played on Saturday, October 17.

Saturday, October 24, 2020:

Auburn at Ole Miss, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

South Carolina at LSU, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

*Missouri at Florida, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN or 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

*Georgia at Kentucky, 7pm ET/6pm CT on ESPN or 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT on SEC Network

*Network and start time designation after the games of 10/17