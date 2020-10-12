SEC Cross Country to Compete in Three Meets This Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Missouri Athletics

Twelve Southeastern Conference cross country programs will be in action in a trio of races this week.

This week’s meets mark the final competitions prior to the SEC Championships to be held later this month.

Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt are slated to compete in the Blazer Classic Friday in Birmingham. Texas A,amp;M will serve as host to the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies will compete with Arkansas and LSU. Missouri will also host a home meet this week with the Missouri Cross Country Invitational on Friday.

Five cross country student-athletes garnered SEC weekly honors last week. Ole Miss’ Waleed Suliman was named the SEC men’s runner of the week, while Kentucky was named the men’s freshman of the week. Suliman recorded the SEC’s top 8K time of the weekend with a time of 23:36.8 at the Live at Lou Cross Country Classic. Duvall turned in the SEC’s fastest freshman 8k time so far this season (23.51.0) in the same race.

Missouri’s Sarah Chapman and Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat were named women’s co-runners of the week. Chapman won the individual women’s 6k title at the second annual Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:01.1, while Chelangat claimed the title at the Florida State Invitational with a time of 16:50.3.

Arkansas’ Taylor Ewert was named the SEC’s women’s freshman of the week after she placed fourth in Missouri’s Gans Creek Classic with a time of 20:15.1.

The SEC Championships will take place Friday, Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.