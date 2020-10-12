Ruairi O’Connor Lands Lead Role in Buddy Holly Biopic

Instagram

The ‘Spanish Princess’ actor is officially signed on to portray the iconic rocker in a movie called ‘Clear Lake’ to be directed by ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ helmer Bruce Beresford.

Rising Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor has been tapped to bring rock icon Buddy Holly back to life onscreen in a planned biopic.

The “Spanish Princess” star was cast as the lead in “Clear Lake” after a six-month search, and is now tuning up his vocals to perform classics like “That’ll Be the Day”, “Not Fade Away”, and “Everyday” ahead of production in the spring (21).

Producer Rick French tells Variety, “We looked at hundreds and hundreds of audition tapes for the Buddy Holly role and interviewed some tremendously talented actors and musicians but Ruairi’s audition really stood out.”

“He’s a terrific young actor who exudes charisma and he’s also a very accomplished musician who our team believes can handle this very challenging role.”

“Driving Miss Daisy” filmmaker Bruce Beresford will direct the movie, which will chart Buddy’s life from the time he was a teenager up until the tragic plane crash that killed him at the tender age of 22 in Clear Lake, Iowa on 3 February, 1959.

The film will also focus on Holly’s groundbreaking 1958 “Biggest Show of Stars” trek with Clarence Collins, one of the first truly racially integrated tours in American history, as well as his marriage to Maria Elena Holly, who serves as associate producer on the project.

“I found myself attracted to Clear Lake because the script tells the tragic story of Buddy Holly and his era in fascinating detail and with vivid characterizations,” director Bruce said. “Needless to say, the added plus of all the wonderful music was also a major lure.”