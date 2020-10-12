‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Happy’ Her Ex-Husband Is Now Dating

Joe Giudice is now dating, and his ex-wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, couldn’t be happier for him.

“Teresa is really happy for Joe that he’s moving on with his life,” a source told HollywoodLife. “There’s no bad blood between them and she wants him to be able to live a happy life.”

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show last week, Joe revealed that he is dating a lawyer.

“I’m actually seeing a lawyer,” Joe told Wendy during a virtual interview. “She’s helping out a lot out here, it’s good because I have a lot going on out here and she’s putting together a lot of deals for me. We’ve been seeing each other you know what I mean,” he said before clarifying, “I wouldn’t say she’s my girlfriend, but we’re hanging out together.”

He also spilled the beans on why he and Teresa ended their marriage after 20 years.

“The distance and how’s it going to work? She’s over there [in New Jersey] I’m over here [in Italy],” he said. “There’s no way it’s going to work no matter where I’m at. What am I going to do pull the kids out of school to come here? What are we doing to do with the kids? — It just won’t work.”