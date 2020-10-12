Home Entertainment ‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Happy’ Her Ex-Husband Is Now Dating

‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice ‘Happy’ Her Ex-Husband Is Now Dating

Bradley Lamb
Joe Giudice is now dating, and his ex-wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, couldn’t be happier for him.

“Teresa is really happy for Joe that he’s moving on with his life,” a source told HollywoodLife. “There’s no bad blood between them and she wants him to be able to live a happy life.”

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show last week, Joe revealed that he is dating a lawyer.

