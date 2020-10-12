‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Did Not Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding w/ Dennis McKinley

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may have both showed up for Cynthia Bailey’s wedding, but according to a source — they did not arrive together.

“Porsha arrived without Dennis and with a friend [Shamea Morton]. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” a source told , “Everyone from the cast was there except for Tanya and everyone was wondering where she was.”

