‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Did Not Attend Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding w/ Dennis McKinley

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may have both showed up for Cynthia Bailey’s wedding, but according to a source — they did not arrive together.

“Porsha arrived without Dennis and with a friend [Shamea Morton]. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” a source told , “Everyone from the cast was there except for Tanya and everyone was wondering where she was.”

Porsha is single after splitting from the father of her child. Dennis confessed to cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant, and the pair tried to work things out.

It seems Porsha has had enough.

Another source spilled to the outlet about the breakup.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago. They’ve been off and on for quite some time now and are trying to work things out. They have a baby together which is why they’re still trying.”