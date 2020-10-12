Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint against SSR’s neighbour for misleading the investigation

Rhea Chakraborty got bail recently after spending almost a month in custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau at the Byculla jail. The Bombay High Court gave bail to her claiming that she had nothing to do with the drug syndicate in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After coming of out jail, the actress has now filed a complaint against Sushant’s neighbour who claimed that she saw Rhea at SSR’s residence on June 13 and he dropped Rhea to her residence. The neighbour, Dimple Thawani, accepted on news channels that she saw Rhea with SSR, however, when the CBI questioned her, she said that she believed in people who told her this and she did not see them herself. Now Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has released an official statement about the same saying that they are going to go after people who made false claims for two-minutes of glory.

He said, “We will start going after people who defamed and tried to destroy her (Rhea) life…for a 2-minute glory on electronic media carrying fake news. One such person was Dimple who claims she is an SSR fan, and believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection. She claims that someone told her that SSR dropped Rhea home on the 13th.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.