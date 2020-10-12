Revolution earn 2-1 win over New York City FC after late penalty kick

Lee Nguyen showed why the Revolution built their squad around him for much of the last decade, as he led the way in a 2-1 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium Sunday.

Nguyen set up Teal Bunbury’s third-minute goal, then converted an 80th-minute penalty kick as the Revolution (6-4-7, 25 points) moved within a point of fifth-place NYC FC (8-7-2, 26 points) in the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution, who meet the Montreal Impact at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., Wednesday, snapped a 183-minute scoreless streak. Nguyen, re-acquired by from Los Angeles FC in early September, now has totaled 52 goals and 50 assists for the team.