Researchers Use Masimo ORi™, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Predict the Need for Postoperative Oxygen Therapy in Pediatric Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Article content continued

Of the 45 patients, 16 required POT. For those 16, the mean lowest ORi and SpO 2 values were 0.28 and 93%, respectively. For the remaining patients, who did not receive POT, the mean lowest values were 0.64 and 97%, respectively. The researchers calculated sensitivity and specificity for ORi predicting when POT would not be needed of 0.815 (95% confidence interval 0.5435 – 0.9595) and 0.9310 (95% confidence interval 0.7723 – 0.9915), respectively.

The researchers concluded that ORi is “likely to become an index of POT in pediatric patients with OSAS.” They also noted, “In children with OSAS, [the] requirement of POT following tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy is probably able to be predicted on the basis of the results of this retrospective cohort study.”

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

@Masimo | #Masimo

About Masimo