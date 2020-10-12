Report: Pats, Titans return no new positive COVID-19 tests

The Tennessee Titans’ Tuesday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills is set to get underway as scheduled.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Titans returned no new positive COVID-19 tests on Monday morning. The New England Patriots also returned no new positive tests.

The Titans plan to have a walk-through practice on Monday in preparation for their game against the Bills. It’ll be their first game since Sept. 27 against the Minnesota Vikings.

New England, on the other hand, was scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos on Monday, but the NFL postponed the game after the Patriots returned another positive test on Sunday. That postponement affected eight teams around the league and now the Patriots and Broncos won’t meet until Sunday.

Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, Bill Murray and an unnamed player all tested positive for the Patriots over the last week. Patriots players are scheduled to be off for at least the next two days out of an abundance of caution.