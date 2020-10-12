Reds Hall of Fame 2B Joe Morgan dies at 77

Morgan struggled with various health issues in recent years, including a nerve condition, polyneuropathy.

He was a two-time National League MVP, 10-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. The Reds legend was regarded as one of the best second basemen in league history and also praised for his 25-plus-year broadcasting career after retiring from baseball.

While he spent the majority of his career with the Reds and Houston Astros, he also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

Morgan helped the Reds win back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976 alongside Johnny Bench and Pete Rose, among others. He ended his career with a .271 average with 268 home runs, 1,133 RBI, 1,650 runs scored and 689 stolen bases.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.

Morgan joins a growing list of Hall of Famers who have died this year, including, Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline.