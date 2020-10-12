Rays, Astros release ALCS rosters ahead of Game 1

The Astros enter their fourth consecutive ALCS after beating the Oakland Athletics in four games of the American League Division Series. The team’s run to the ALCS has been impressive, particularly because they’re without ace Justin Verlander.

Tampa Bay enters the ACLS after defeating the New York Yankees in five games on Friday night. Mike Brosseau’s home run off of Aroldis Chapman helped clinch the series for the Rays.

The Rays and Astros will meet in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Houston defeated Tampa Bay during the 2019 ALDS.