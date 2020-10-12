Rapper Scarface Reveals He Has Process For Kidney Transplant

Rapper Scarface revealed that he is in need of a kidney transplant and has started the process to see if he is a good transplant candidate.

“I started the process for a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, the rapper revealed that he suffered kidney failure after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day,” he told Willie D at the time. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.

“I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”