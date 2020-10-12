Rapper Scarface Reveals He Has Process For Kidney Transplant

Rapper Scarface revealed that he is in need of a kidney transplant and has started the process to see if he is a good transplant candidate.

“I started the process for a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly [thereafter] and we can discuss who’s a match,” he wrote.

