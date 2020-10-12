Queensland Police looking for Brisbane crossbow attack witness in attempted murder investigation

Police are looking to speak to a woman they believe witnessed an alleged crossbow attack in Queensland that involved the attempted murder of a teenage girl.

Police allege 25-year-old Bundamba man Benjamin Bourke entered an Aldi supermarket at Booval about 4.30pm on September 22 dressed in a mask and black hoodie before he began firing a compound bow.

Queensland Police are looking to speak to a woman they believe witnessed an alleged crossbow attack in Booval that involved the attempted murder of a teenage girl. (Supplied)

It is believed the bow may also have been fired in her direction on the day of the alleged incidents. (Supplied)

One arrow fired towards the back of the store injured a 15-year-old girl.

She was struck in the hand and stomach and was taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Members of the public detained the man until police arrived and took him into custody.

Police say they were alerted to the incident with reports of a man “discharging arrows” while walking down the street.

Authorities are now looking to speak to a female witness that was seen on CCTV vision walking along South Station Road in Booval moments before the alleged supermarket attack.

The incident happened about 4.30pm on September 22. (Nine)

It is believed the bow may also have been fired in her direction on the day of the alleged incidents.

Detective Acting Inspector Heath McQueen last month said it was believed the man had disembarked a train at Booval station before making his way toward the Aldi by foot, firing the weapon twice at a passing car and a jogger.

Mr Bourke was charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

He did not apply for bail in court last month and is expected to reappear this month.