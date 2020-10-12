Photos: Ajay Devgn snapped driving his new ride

Ajay Devgn is, without a doubt, one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. He has made a space for himself in the action hero zone with utmost ease. Ajay’s last few films have seen him try his hand at comedy and action mostly and they have been hugely successful. Recently, the actor bought a new ride. He purchased a BMW X7 and opted for a Phytonic Blue colour for the SUV.

Though it was known by all that the actor has bought the new car, he wasn’t snapped in it until a few days earlier. Ajay was clicked driving around in Mumbai in his new awesome ride and we couldn’t help but praise this addition to his garage. Take a look at the pictures below…