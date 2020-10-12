PGA Tour to televise live betting odds for CJ Cup

The PGA Tour will make history during this week’s CJ Cup held at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Tour announced on Monday that it will televise live betting odds for the first time during the upcoming tournament that begins on Thursday. BetMGM will provide the odds twice per hour with open and current odds to win. Odds will also be provided for prop bets such as head-to-head matchups, top finishes, winning margin and holes-in-one.

It’s the first time live betting odds will be televised on a PGA Tour broadcast. PGA Tour Live, the competition’s OTT streaming platform, integrated live betting odds during the first two rounds of the Wyndham Championship that occurred in August.

“The focus of our sports betting partnerships is to engage fans in new and creative ways,” PGA Tour Senior Vice President of Media and Gaming Norb Gambuzza said in the official statement. “As an element of that strategy, we began integrating live odds onto Tour digital platforms in August and now we look forward to learning from this first-time test in a live telecast.”

The Tour added that BetMGM is licensed in seven states (Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, West Virginia) and plans to be in 11 states by the end of the year. It’s widely believed it’s only a matter of time before sports gambling is legalized throughout the country.

Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, announced last week that he’s returning after a two-month absence to play in the CJ Cup. Koepka has been recovering from lingering knee and hip issues and hasn’t played since the Wyndham Championship.