Paul Gallen accuses Sport Integrity Australia of chasing headlines after Michael Jennings ban

NRL legend Paul Gallen has accused Sport Integrity Australia of headline chasing while questioning the timing of the news release of Michael Jennings’ positive test.

The Parramatta Eels were rocked on the eve of their semi-final clash against South Sydney on Saturday after Jennings was handed a provisional suspension for a returning a positive test for Ligandrol and Ibutamoren.

While the positive result is understood to have only been returned on Friday, Gallen raised questions over the date after Jennings was initially tested on September 21.

“You’d like to think they haven’t let him play another game with something in his system that shouldn’t be. That’s just dangerous to other players,” he told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

Michael Jennings in action against the Brisbane Broncos after being tested on September 21 (Getty)

“I certainly think they do it to make it as shocking as possible and to create as many headlines as possible.

“That’s their idea behind it and whether it’s right or wrong is probably not for me to judge.”

Jennings’ brother George turned in a starring role with two tries in the Eels’ 38-24 loss to Souths, and coach Brad Arthur briefly touched on Michael’s suspension.

“I spoke to Michael earlier today. It wasn’t long but it was about making sure that he’s got the support he needs around him with his family,” Arthur said.

“I can’t comment because I don’t know all the facts. The only thing I was concerned about was making sure Michael’s welfare [was taken care of]. He’s got a young family, and making sure they’ve got the support they need.”