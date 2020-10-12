Padres’ Tommy Pham ‘in good condition’ after being stabbed

In a scary development, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham underwent surgery after being stabbed in his lower back Sunday night, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Fortunately, he is “currently in good condition,” the team announced.

Pham came upon an argument near his car between individuals whom he did not know, Acee reports. The 32-year-old was attacked after asking those involved to move away from his vehicle. Fortunately, Pham avoided organ damage, although he did require stitches, Acee adds.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in a statement. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the (San Diego Police Department) as well as they continue their search for the suspects. While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time.”

Pham came to San Diego last offseason in a trade with the Rays. There’s no indication at this point that yesterday’s incident will affect his readiness for Spring Training. We at MLBTR wish Pham well in his recovery.