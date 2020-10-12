Odette Annable ‘Incredibly Grateful’ While Celebrating Her and Dave’s 10th Wedding Anniversary

Instagram

The happy couple, who reunited months ago, shares sweet messages to each other while celebrating the milestone as the ‘Yellowstone’ actor promises to love his wife ‘now and forever.’

Odette Annable (previously known as Odette Yustman) has all the reasons to celebrate her 10 years of marriage to Dave Annable. Having reunited with her actor husband weeks ago following a near-10-month split, the actress playing Samantha Arias on “Supergirl” commemorated the milestone with a heartfelt tribute wherein she declared to feel “incredibly grateful.”

On Saturday, October 10, the 35-year-old turned to Instagram to share a series of photos of her and her husband. “10 YEARS. To my old man @dave_annable. I am so incredibly grateful that I chose you 10 years ago and even more grateful that you are still standing by my side,” she wrote alongside the snaps.

“What a day to celebrate this journey, our new chapter, our new home and so many other beautiful things to come. Swipe for some snaps of us through the years,” the “Tell Me a Story” star continued. Declaring her love for the “Yellowstone” actor, she then gushed, “I love you Davey. Happy 10 year Anniversary my love.”

<br />

Odette’s famous friends were quick to offer congratulatory comments. “Entourage” star Emmanuelle Chriqui exclaimed, “Awwwww beautiful!! Happy anniversary you two.” Model Brooklyn Decker simply stated, “Congrats!!” Meanwhile, Bryan Greenberg, who portrayed Ben Epstein on “How to Make It in America“, sent out two heart-eyed emojis.

The “House M.D.” alum was not the only one celebrating the anniversary. Her husband, Dave, put out one picture taken from their October 2010 honeymoon in Bora Bora. Along with the photo, the 41-year-old actor penned, “I love you now and forever @odetteannable. Happy 10yr anniversary my love. 10.10.10.”

<br />

The milestone came a year after the couple, who tied the knot in 2010, announced their separation. “It’s with heavy hearts that we have come to the mutual decision to separate at this time,” their statement at the time read. “Our daughter is our primary concern and we remain committed to co-parenting her together. We ask that you please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Odette and Dave, who share a 5-year-old daughter Charlie, fortunately decided to give their marriage another go. They respectively put out an Instagram picture of them kissing on August 3. “2020. It ain’t all bad news. #TheAnnables,” they both captioned the image.