NSW Premier will no resign over personal relationship with Daryl Maguire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she will not resign her position over the revelation she had a personal relationship with an allegedly corrupt former MP, claiming she had done nothing wrong other than let her trust be misplaced.

Ms Berejiklian’s “close personal relationship” with Daryl Maguire was revealed at an ICAC hearing into his alleged corruption.

“It’s very difficult for someone in my position to have a private and personal life, and I’m very upset at what has transpired,” she told reporters today.

“But I want to make this assurance to the people of New South Wales – I have always put the public first.

“I had my trust in him, and obviously I know now that that trust was misplaced, and I accept that human failing on my part, and I accept it wholeheartedly.”

Daryl Maguire in 2018. (Janie Barrett)

Earlier today, as she gave evidence to the ICAC inquiry into Mr Maguire’s alleged corrupt dealings, Ms Berejiklan confirmed the pair had a relationship for a number of years.

The pair were together in 2018 when Mr Maguire was forced to resign after a corruption inquiry heard secret recordings of him discussing potential commissions with a local councillor from property deals with a wealthy Chinese developer.

The inquiry heard Ms Berejiklan and Mr Maguire’s relationship began in 2015.

They had discussed making their relationship public in 2019 and the relationship only ended in August of this year.

“The relationship wasn’t of sufficient status for me to talk to anybody about it,” she said.

“I didn’t even talk to my family about it, because it wasn’t of a sufficient status. But I’ve been very open today with the ICAC.

“I did not feel that it had sufficient status for me, and I wasn’t sure about its future, to be honest. And these are very difficult things to talk about.”

Ms Berejiklan said during her as premier, people may have tried to influence her and “get around proper process”.

Yet, she said all had failed.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian giving evidence at ICAC inquiry into former MP Daryl Maquire, Sydney, Australia. Screengrab . 12 October 2020. (ICAC)

“I hold the integrity of this government to the highest standard. And that is comforting in what I regard as a personal nightmare,” she said.

When asked why she didn’t make public her relationship with Mr Maguire during a corruption inquiry, Ms Berejiklan suggested it was a complex situation.

“He was extremely angry with me, I was extremely angry with him, I sacked him, convinced him not only to leave parliament, but accosted others to help me convince him to leave parliament,” she said.

“But I also have to say, from a compassionate position, this is a person who – again, put yourself in my position. I’d known him for 15 years, he lost his career, his friends, he lost everything, and he was in a very dark place, and I didn’t feel that I could stop being his friend during that . Rightly or wrongly.”

Despite her decision, Ms Berejiklan said she had failed in her personal life, and takes full responsibility for doing so.

“I’m human, and I stuffed up in my personal life. And for someone who’s extremely private and extremely cautious and very conservative in the way she leads her life, it’s been very difficult to have to have that out on full display,” she said.