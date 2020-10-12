NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had a ‘close personal relationship’ with former MP Daryl Maguire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has admitted she “stuffed up” in her personal life but said she will not step down from her role.

Today Ms Berejiklian’s “close personal relationship” with former MP Daryl Maguire was revealed at an ICAC hearing into his alleged corruption.

“Hands down this has been one of the most difficult days of my life,” the premier said this afternoon.

“I’m an extremely private person, and without question I stuffed up in my personal life, and I accept that.

“But I want to make this assurance to the people of New South Wales – I have always put the public first.

“I have always made sure the public interest is first and foremost paramount in every single thing that I do.

“The integrity of the role I have – the office that I hold – is the greatest privilege of my life.

“And whilst I have made this mistake in my personal life, I intend to serve the people of New South Wales to the best of my ability.”

Ms Berejiklian said she trusted Mr Maguire for the 15 years they were colleagues.

“I feel really, really let down,” she said.

She described the situation as “a personal nightmare” for “someone who’s extremely private and extremely cautious and very conservative in the way she leads her life”.

Earlier today, as Ms Berejiklan gave evidence to the ICAC inquiry into Mr Maguire’s alleged corrupt dealings, she confirmed the pair had a relationship for a number of years.

NSW Opposition Leader Jodi McKay called for the premier’s resignation after the relationship was revealed.

Ms McKay said she “couldn’t quite believe what I was hearing” while listening to what she called “shocking evidence” against the premier.

“If you thought you knew Gladys Berejiklian, think again,” the NSW Labor leader said this afternoon.

“How on earth did she think it was okay to still be in contact with a disgraced MP, and still be in a relationship with him?”

The pair were together in 2018 when Mr Maguire was forced to resign after a corruption inquiry heard secret recordings of him discussing potential commissions with a local councillor from property deals with a wealthy Chinese developer.

The inquiry heard Ms Berejiklan and Mr Maguire’s relationship began in 2015.

They had discussed making their relationship public in 2019.

The relationship only ended in August of this year.

Mr Maguire — who was the NSW Liberal member for Wagga Wagga from 1999 to 2018 — is back in the spotlight for allegedly misusing his position in public office for his own financial gain.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry today she and Mr Maguire had a close relationship over many years, but she kept it private because she is a “very private person”.

“I would like to say at the outset that Mr McGuire was a colleague of 15 years, he was someone that I trusted… and that developed into a close personal relationship,” she said.

The premier said their relationship ended a few months ago.

“When I was asked to support this inquiry, it became apparent to me that I should have absolutely no contact anymore with that individual,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The inquiry also heard Mr Maguire had planned to retire from politics in 2019, so the pair could have a “public relationship”.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed this had been discussed and said “at the ” this was the agreement they came to.

“I would not have been upset if that occurred, I would have been pleased if that occurred, but it did not in any way detract from my commitment to my role,” the premier said.

“I cannot account for his position on the matter. And given what I know now, I can’t account for his true… clearly matters have come to my attention I didn’t know then,” she added after a phone call between the two was played.

Ms Berejiklian was also asked what she meant when she told Mr Maguire: “You will always be my numero uno”.

“I think what I would have meant there is that in my personal life I placed importance on how I felt about him,” she responded.

A number of tapped phone calls between the two were played to the inquiry, including one referencing the new Sydney airport at Badgery’s Creek.

In September 2017 Mr Maguire told Ms Berejiklian that he had “finally got Badgerys Creek stuff done”.

“I’ll make enough money to pay off my debts which will be good,” Mr Maguire said.

“Can you believe it, in one sale.”

At the she responded: “I can believe it”, but today said the conversation may not have actually “registered”.

The premier described Mr Maguire as “a big talker” and “quite fanciful” when asked about his financial plans and whether she knew about his alleged wrongdoing.

Ms Berejiklian is not accused of any wrongdoing.

