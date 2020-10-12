NRL news | Tyrone May Penrith Panthers sex tape scandal, regret over hurting Phil Gould

Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May has spoken of his regret over letting down Phil Gould in the club’s sex tape scandal.

The Panthers were rocked ahead of last season when May was embroiled in the public release of lurid videos. May was stood down by the NRL later pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent.

May’s actions were branded “morally reprehensible” and “criminal” by the magistrate as he was sentenced to 300 hours of community service and a three-year good behaviour bond.

Gould, then Panthers GM and a key figure in supporting May as a troubled young man, was devastated by the scandal.

Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May in action during the 2020 season. (Getty)

“I have to live with that, knowing how much I hurt him after everything he did for me,” May, currently involved in Penrith’s NRL finals campaign, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I felt so bad. I felt like s–t about it. He backed me so much over the years. He pretty much gave me my debut. I watched a few interviews with him when it happened, and I could see the devastation on his face. He loved this club and he wanted nothing but the best for the club. For that to happen, it killed him.”

The Herald obtained a character reference that Gould wrote for May as he faced court, which said that he was personally affected by the incident.

“After all we do to try and educate these kids and warn them of the pitfalls, it pains me to see someone like Tyrone let himself down so badly in this regard. Not to mention the embarrassment and pain it has caused these two young ladies,” Gould wrote, also reflecting on May’s difficult upbringing.