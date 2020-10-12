NRL news, The Mole | Brisbane Broncos private stakeholder may walk, Bulldogs sign prop

The Broncos’ year from hell may not be over.

I’m hearing that property tycoon Phil Murphy, the man with the largest private stake in the Broncos, is considering walking away from the club.

Murphy spent more than $4 million for a 19 per cent stake in the club four years ago – but the Broncos were a thriving franchise then.

They have become a rabble over the past couple of seasons and those close to Murphy tell me he considers the club a bad look for his brand.

Murphy made his thoughts on the state of the Broncos clear a few months back, when he famously labelled then-coach Anthony Seibold as a “cancer”.

Murphy was contacted by Wide World of Sports and declined to comment.

Broncos players during their 59-0 thrashing from the Roosters. (AAP)

BARRETT GETS FIREBRAND FOR BULLDOGS

New Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett has taken a major gamble by signing Panthers prop Jack Hetherington.

Hetherington is much like Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves – an old-style enforcer who rival forwards fear.

He can turn a match with his aggression and powerful running and was great in his loan spell with the Warriors this season.

But like JWH, Hetherington can suffer from ‘white line fever’ – when he runs on to the field, he sometimes loses his cool and gives away penalties and finds himself getting suspended.

Hetherington is on contract with the Panthers for next season – but Penrith have to upgrade a host of their young stars and so will let him go.

The two clubs are currently working out the details of Hetherington’s 2021 contract but the Bulldogs may have got a great buy – provided he keeps his cool out in the middle.

Panthers prop Jack Hetherington, here having a blinder against Wests Tigers while on loan at the Warriors. (Getty)

ROOSTERS FUMING AT RABBITOHS RAID

League’s oldest and most bitter rivals – the Roosters and Rabbits – have fought a war over one of the most promising young hit-men in the game.

Tallis Duncan – who got his name because his dad was a massive fan of former Queensland enforcer Gorden Tallis – is a powerful lock or second-rower in the Roosters’ SG Ball team.

He hits so hard that videos of his tackling have gone viral on Facebook and even featured on the Matty Johns show.

But Souths have pounced on the 19-year-old and have signed him for three years from next season.

The Roosters are fuming at losing one of their best local juniors – stand by for a retaliatory strike!

BRONCOS WINGER HAS CHANCE TO SHINE

New Broncos coach Kevvie Walters will be trying to move plenty of players on for 2021 – but winger Richie Kennar won’t be one of them.

Kennar, the former Storm and Rabbitohs flyer, had a fair second season at the Broncos, playing 10 games and bagging three tries before injury struck.

Big and strong, the 25-year-old should be a regular first-grader next season if he can stay fit.

Kennar was off-contract for next season but he’s just signed a new deal with the club that will keep him at Red Hill for at least another two seasons.