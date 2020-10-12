NRL news, Kyle Flanagan battled through grade three shoulder injury in finals exit

Under fire Roosters youngster Kyle Flanagan battled through a grade three shoulder injury in the Tricolours’ finals loss to the Raiders on Friday night, it has been revealed.

The 22-year-old felt the heat of the NRL microscope over the weekend as the young half-back was harshly blamed for the loss that ended the club’s dreams of a premiership three-peat.

While a host of pundits across the game have come out swinging in defence of the halfback, Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler has since revealed that Flanagan sustained a grade three AC joint injury at the SCG that required a pain-killing injection.

“Kyle Flanagan for whatever reason is copping it,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy. “I can tell you in that game he did a lot of damage to his AC joint, apparently a grade three injury, and had to be injected at half-time.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan (C) during his side’s season-ending finals loss to Canberra. (Getty)

“So, he just battled on didn’t go down, showed some courage.”

As for the criticism dumped on to Flanagan, NRL guru Phil Gould was completely at a loss as to where it had come from, as he reiterated the huge shoes the youngster had been brought in to fill.

“I find it absolutely ridiculous, I think that young man has had an outstanding season,” Gould said.

“He hasn’t even played thirty first grade games yet. He’s moved from the Cronulla Sharks where he was virtually playing in and out of first grade, and he’s come into a team that were defending premiers. He’s had to defend a title he didn’t win.

Roosters halfback Kyle Flanagan makes a break against the Broncos. (Getty)

“He’s taking over from a bloke like Cooper Cronk, it’s a big ask. He got targeted every week but he stood his ground every week. He kicked some big goals, field goals, he made his tackles every week. He did not lose the Roosters a game at any stage this season. He is not the reason they bowed out twice.

“Nathan Cleary is pretty much the same age but he’s had 100 firs grade game. They don’t all just come together at a certain age and suddenly they do it. Kyle Flanagan is nowhere near the player he is going to be. You ask the great ones what they were doing at 22 or 23, because they weren’t doing what these kids are doing now.”