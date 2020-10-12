NRL news, Anthony Seibold rumours, NSWRL employee not main target for investigators

The alleged NSWRL employee thought to be tied to the scurrilous online rumours aimed at former Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is not of high-profile and reportedly did not first start the slander, contrary to claims made on Sunday.

Seibold, who last month quit the Broncos just two years into a five-year contract, opened up to Nine’s 60 Minutes Australia on the social media trolling that marred his final weeks with the club.

The 2018 Dally M coach of the year revealed a “high-profile” employee of NSW Rugby League was one of the key individuals behind the slanderous rumours.

In response, the NSWRL Chief executive David Trodden came out today to downplay the allegations levelled against his organisation, claiming the person thought to be responsible was not a full-time employee.

Anthony Seibold at his press conference after standing down as Brisbane Broncos coach. (Getty)

Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler backed Trodden’s stance, revealing the individual in question was not of repute and was in fact not even the person who first made up the rumours.

“60 Minutes came out and said that the person very close to the epicentre of this is a NSWRL employee. I know the person’s name. Phil Gould and Paul Gallen, greats of the Blues, would never have even heard of this person,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I would say he is a fringe person at NSWRL, but he does have a role there. I don’t know whether his name is going to come out or not, but I don’t think he is the person that started off this rumour.

“I think there is an interest from the investigators who have seen this man and talked to him as to someone who is in his contact list in his phone. I don’t know how they’re going to get to that person but that person is the key to this rather than the NSWRL employee. I don’t have the identity of the person who they think actually started all this.”

Anthony Seibold. (Getty)

Weidler also revealed NSWRL felt they were “blindsided” by the allegations as believed there had been a communication breakdown between the league’s Integrity Unit, who reportedly knew the name of the individual in question weeks ago, and the state body

“The NSWRL blew up today saying they were blindsided by this report,” Weidler said.

“That may be a failure to communicate between the integrity unit and the NSWRL, because I believe several weeks ago a name was taken to the integrity unit and obviously not passed on to the NSWRL.”