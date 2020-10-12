NRL: Michael Jennings news affected Eels

Parramatta legend Peter Sterling believes the suspension of centre Michael Jennings “had to be a distraction” for the Eels during their semi-final loss to the Rabbitohs.

Despite outscoring the Rabbitohs by three tries to one in the first half, Parramatta ultimately faded as South Sydney booked their place in the preliminary final with a 38-24 win at Bankwest Stadium.

In what was just a matter of hours before kick-off, the Eels were rocked when news came in that Jennings would be a late scratching due to a positive doping test.

In a statement released by the NRL, Jennings had returned a positive test for Ligandrol and Ibutamoren, both steroids.

Despite Eels coach Brad Arthur dismissing the idea his side was distracted with the news, Sterling saw otherwise.

The Parramatta legend said the “impact” of losing Jennings was too big of an obstacle to overcome with the team already missing starting wingers Blake Ferguson and Maika Sivo.

“Devastating. Shocked. Worst possible news at the worst possible time,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“You consider the side going into the semi-final was understrength having lost their two starting wingers and we’re talking about a 32-year-old here who’s Parramatta’s most experienced player.

“The impact of his loss was huge.

“Especially when you consider that a 21-year-old in Haze Dunster was called up to play his first game in the top grade in a crucial match.”

Sterling said he now fears the “ramifications” of the positive test may cause the club more issues moving forward with Jennings likely to be waiting a while until his B-sample returns.

“The ramifications were huge, and they may continue to be,” Sterling added.

“Obviously he will call for the B-sample, but that may be months in coming, especially if you saw how long it took for Bronson Xerri’s B-sample to come back.

“Impacts on next season as well as to how you replace a quality centre that’s been a premiership winner.

“Going into this game it was terrible news. It had to be a distraction.

“It’s easy to say, ‘you’ve just got to forget about it and get on with the job’.

“But that’s not easy to do when it’s such a significant player from your team who’s all of a sudden not there.”

