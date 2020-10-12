Normani Shares Support for Mom After Her Breast Cancer Has Returned

Instagram

The 24-year-old ‘Motivation’ songstress previously discussed her family struggling after her mother was diagnosis with breast cancer when she was just 5 years old.

Normani Kordei is being a supportive daughter for her mom Andrea Hamilton amid health issue. Hamilton took to her Instagram account to share with her followers that her breast cancer has returned.

Alongside a photo of a rosary, Hamilton wrote in the caption, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” The cancer survivor showed fighting spirit as she added, “I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho.”

Normani later shared her mom’s post on Instagram Stories. Hoping to cheer up her mom, the former Fifth Harmony member wrote, “we got this mommy.” The 24-year-old singer also wrote on her Twitter account, “f**k cancer.”

The “Motivation” songstress previously discussed her family struggling her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was just a child. “My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was around 5 years old, and it was the scariest point in all of our lives,” Normani told Paper magazine in a a joint 2018 interview with her mother.

Andrea added, “I didn’t know much about breast cancer, and though I was always educated by my doctors to do my self–breast exams and everything, I took it for granted. You can kind of turn a blind eye until it actually happens to you,” added Hamilton at the time.

“I was about 33 years old and I wasn’t doing my breast exams on a regular basis,” she continued. “I don’t know what it was but something told me to check that day that I found the lump. I immediately went to the doctor. By doing my own self breast exam I caught it at an early stage.”

Normani then chimed in, “I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time.”

However, she revealed that the silver lining of the whole thing was that it served as “definitely a bonding experience.” Normani explained, “Our biggest thing is that we’re so grateful God brought us out of that situation and out of that darkness,” the singer said at the time. “It’s part of our purpose and part of our service, to be able to go out and share with people, and to say, ‘We’re here for you and we’ve also been through that darkness as well, but there’s really light at the end of the tunnel.’ I just want people to feel supported and heard and know that we’re here.”