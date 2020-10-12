New venue alerts after Sydney doctors contract COVID-19

Fresh COVID-19 transmission fears have been raised in Sydney after a health alert was issued for a medical clinic in the city’s west where two infected doctors worked.

The two doctors worked at the A2Z Medical Clinic in Lakemba and are linked to a previously reported infection in a patient who went to Lakemba Radiology, NSW Health said this afternoon.

All staff members at the clinic are now self-isolating and being tested. The timeframes for potential exposure to the virus at the A2Z Medical Centre on Haldon Street have been signficiantly widened:

Anyone who went to the centre between September 29 and October 10, at any in the day, should get tested immediately and go into isolation for 14 days, regardless of the test result.

Anyone who visited the centre between September 25 and September 28 should be tested immediately, but does not need to isolate after a negative result.

Anyone else who visited the practice between 6pm on October 5 and 6am on October 6 is being considered a casual contact — they must get tested immediately if they develop symptoms, and stay in isolation until receiving a negative test result.

The patient linked to the two doctors also went to the Isra Medical practice on Haldon Street in Lakemba.

“I stress, obviously as GPs in a practice, we expect there will be quite a number of people who may have been in close contact with them,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

NSW Health added an alert on Monday night for another venue in Sydney’s southwest. Anyone who visited Ali Dine Inn and Take Away, Lakemba, on October 9 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm is considered a close contact of the positive cases. They must also be tested immediately and isolate for a full 14 days, regardless of the test result.

Health alerts have been issued for multiple Sydney train network services after a reported COVID-19 case travelled between Wiley Park and Lakemba. (Getty)

Separately, health alerts were also issued for the Ingleburn Hotel for anyone who was there on October 4 between 3pm and 6pm.

Any patron who was in the venue’s Bar Room for more than an hour is being considered a close contact of a previously reported case, while anyone who was in the bistro or gaming room is being treated as a casual contact.

Casual contacts have also been warned about a possible virus transmission from the following public transport routes:

October 1: Wiley Park Station to Lakemba Station between 12.02pm and 12.14pm

October 1: Lakemba Station to Wiley Park Station between 3.14pm and 3.27pm

October 6: Wiley Park Station to Lakemba Station between 12.10pm and 12.30pm

October 6: Lakemba Station to Wiley Park Station between 1.42pm and 1.58pm

It comes as NSW today reported six new cases of coronavirus, five of them in hotel quarantine.

The single case of community transmission is a household contact of a case that was reported yesterday.

There were 7391 tests reported to 8pm last night, compared with 12,823 in the previous hours.

“Testing numbers have dropped recently, which is a concern as it limits our ability to find people with COVID-19 early and contain further spread,” the statement said.

“NSW Health is appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away if you have even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.”

The Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point, which was the scene of one of Sydney’s biggest COVID-19 outbreaks earlier this year, has also been slapped with a $5000 fine for breaches of the Public Health Act.

The restaurant was forced to shut its doors in July after one infected worker snowballed into nearly 30 cases of transmitted COVID.-19.

The fines come after the restaurant was accused of using an outdated COVID Safety Plan and not being able to produce a valid liquor licence.

One of the owners has tonight accepted they had made a mistake.

“It was up to us to look at the website and update it, and we didn’t do that,” owner Sam Christie said.

“We’re accepting and and moving on.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.