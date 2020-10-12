Nadal mimics famous ‘biting trophy’ pose as he shows off French Open title in Paris

Rafael Nadal mimicked his famous ‘biting trophy’ pose as he celebrated his latest French Open success on a rooftop in Paris on October 12.

Nadal dominated the final as he defeated rival Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to claim an unprecedented 13th Roland Garros crown and a 20th Grand Slam singles title overall – the latter landmark moved him level with Swiss great Roger Federer in the men’s game.

Iga Swiatek also posed for pictures on top of the Galeries Lafayette rooftop clutching her French Open trophy in the Paris sunshine.

The 19-year-old became the youngest women’s champion at Roland Garros since 1992, with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

The world number 54 is the lowest-ranked champion in Roland Garros history and the first Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.