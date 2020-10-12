MUST WATCH | Earth on course to become ‘uninhabitable hell for millions’ – UN

A strongly worded United Nations (UN) report says that the planet is on the path to become ‘uninhabitable hell for millions’ due to the lack of action on climate change.

The report says that in the past two decades, more than 7 000 major natural disasters have been recorded. That figure has nearly doubled in the past 20 years.

The UN is accusing political and business leaders of willingly ‘sowing the seeds of our own destruction’.

