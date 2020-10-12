MLB playoff schedule 2020: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALCS, NLCS

The MLB postseason is entering the championship rounds.
In the American League, the Rays are committed to overthrowing their “underdog” label, meeting the 2017 world champion Astros in the ALCS. The Rays took the fight to the Yankees, with Mike Brosseau delivering the final blow by way of home run to Aroldis Chapman and the Bombers, levying revenge for a near headshot from the Yankee closer in September.
Even without Justin Verlander, the Astros made relatively easy work of the Athletics in the ALDS, dispatching their AL West rivals in four games. The Houston offense came alive, scoring 33 runs against the A’s.
In the National League, things get very interesting: the Braves exorcised playoff demons with their series wins over the Reds and Marlins and starting to very much look like the championship contender Atlanta has been tabbed to be over recent years. The Braves are facing a tough matchup in the Dodgers, who look like nothing is going to stop them en route to another World Series berth: the Dodgers, armed with dominant pitching and an explosive lineup, are looking to finally capture that elusive World Series victory, which would be their first
Sporting News will be tracking full schedule, results and more from the 2020 Championship Series.
MLB playoff bracket 2020
American League Championship Series
— Rays (1) vs. Astros (6)
National League Championship Series
— Dodgers (1) vs. Braves (2)
MLB playoff schedule 2020
ALCS results
The 2020 ALCS got underway Sunday, Oct. 11, from Petco Park in San Diego.
|Date
|Game
|Start Time
|TV Channel
|Result
|Sunday, Oct 11.
|Astros vs. Rays
|7:37 p.m. ET
|TBS
|2-1 Rays (TB leads 1-0)
|Monday, Oct. 12
|Astros vs. Rays
|4:07 p.m. ET
|TBS
|TBD
|Tueday, Oct. 13
|Rays vs. Astros
|TBD
|TBS
|TBD
|Wednesday, Oct. 14
|Rays vs. Astros
|TBD
|TBS
|TBD
|Thursday, Oct. 15
|Rays vs. Astros*
|TBD
|TBS
|TBD
|Friday, Oct. 16
|Astros vs. Rays*
|TBD
|TBS
|TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|Astros vs. Rays*
|TBD
|TBS
|TBD
*If necessary
NLCS results
The Braves and Dodgers meet in the 2020 NLCS on Monday, Oct. 12 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|Game
|Start Time
|TV Channel
|Result
|Monday, Oct. 12
|Braves vs. Dodgers
|8:08 p.m. ET
|Fox
|TBD
|Tueday, Oct. 13
|Braves vs. Dodgers
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD
|Wednesday, Oct. 14
|Dodgers vs. Braves
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD
|Thursday, Oct. 15
|Dodgers vs. Braves
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD
|Friday, Oct. 16
|Dodgers vs. Braves*
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|Braves vs. Dodgers*
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD
|Sunday, Oct. 18
|Braves vs. Dodgers*
|TBD
|Fox
|TBD