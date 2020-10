SEC Staff

Photo: John Paul Van Wert

Volleyball matches between Missouri and Alabama, scheduled to be played October 17 and 18, have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Missouri program.

The action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the SEC’s Medical Guidance Task Force.

Alabama is scheduled to host Missouri for the two matches on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22.