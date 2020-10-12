Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama Share Inspiring Message on International Day of the Girl

WENN/Avalon/Dutch Press Photo

Besides the wife of Prince Harry and the former First Lady, other celebrities who make use of their platform to encourage others to fight for equality include Jessica Biel and Charlize Theron.

Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama are celebrating International Day of the Girl with special messages. Having been vocal supporters of women’s rights, the Duchess of Sussex and the former First Lady made use of their platforms on Sunday, October 11 to share words of empowerment to adolescent girls.

The wife of Prince Harry joined Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai in a live video chat to voice her concern over daily challenges girls have to deal with. “When young girls have access to education, everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level,” she explained.

“What I had realized very early on was that when women have a seat at the table, conversations in terms of policy change, conversations in terms of legislation and the dynamics of the community are all shifted,” the 39-year old continued. “So much is at stake when you don’t give women the opportunity to learn and get an education.”

“I think there is no greater time for all of us to acknowledge that with everything else happening with COVID, I think that International Day of the Girl for each of us to make a commitment that yes, the layers upon layers that are happening… but all it has done is add on top of the problems that were already existing,” she went on stressing.





While Meghan made her voice heard through the discussion with the Nobel Peace prize winner, Michelle took to Instagram to commemorate the United Nations’ annual holiday. “On The International #DayoftheGirl, I’m so proud to celebrate the power and promise of the young women who are transforming our communities and our world,” the wife of Barack Obama began her empowering note.

“These past months have been an anxious and difficult time for all young people, and for millions of girls around the world the question isn’t when they will return to school, or if they can manage it virtually – it’s if they’ll ever return at all. And that’s heartbreaking. Our world just can’t afford to miss out on their talents and their ideas,” she added. “That’s why it’s so important for us to keep supporting the grassroots leaders and organizations that are helping girls learn while staying healthy and safe.”

Aside from Meghan and Michelle, actress Jessical Biel also took a part in encouraging other women to fight for equality. “Today is International #DayoftheGirl, and I’m proud to share my story in support of #TheGirlEffect. Society told me I was SUPPOSED TO be nice, be pretty, be sweet, be feminine. Instead, I CHOSE TO own my strength, cultivate my mind, and embrace my power,” she wrote in accompaniment of an Instagram photo of her in the soccer field.

Another star using her platform to mark the special day was Charlize Theron. Via an Instagram post, she declared, “Today is the #DayoftheGirl. Tag just one friend to share their SUPPOSED TO / CHOSE TO story. Because when a girl find her power to make different choices that change her life, it inspires others to do so too. That’s #TheGirlEffect. I was SUPPOSED TO be financially dependent. I CHOSE TO financially independent.”