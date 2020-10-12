Mayfield believes he can play through rib injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, he doesn’t expect to sit out the team’s Week 6 matchup against the 4-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on Mayfield’s condition on Monday and told reporters the 25-year-old is sore and that the team is monitoring his situation.
Mayfield was injured when he was hit after making a throw in the second half. He exited the field and was checked out by the team’s medical staff but returned without missing a snap.
The Browns can attribute much of their success this season to Mayfield, who has thrown touchdowns against just four interceptions. Still, the team is in for a huge divisional matchup against the Steelers in Week 6, and Mayfield will have to be on his game to compete with a hot Ben Roethlisberger.
If Mayfield were to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Stefanski would be forced to turn to Case Keenum.
