Mayfield believes he can play through rib injury

Mayfield was injured when he was hit after making a throw in the second half. He exited the field and was checked out by the team’s medical staff but returned without missing a snap.

The Browns can attribute much of their success this season to Mayfield, who has thrown touchdowns against just four interceptions. Still, the team is in for a huge divisional matchup against the Steelers in Week 6, and Mayfield will have to be on his game to compete with a hot Ben Roethlisberger.

If Mayfield were to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Stefanski would be forced to turn to Case Keenum.