Marnie From “Halloweentown” Is On TikTok

If you spent your Halloween watching Disney Channel in the late ’90s and early ’00s, you know that the coolest witch on the block was Marnie from the classic Halloweentown DCOMS.
Who didn’t want to be her, from her magical powers to excellent ~fashion choices~?
Well my fellow Halloween-heads, if you’ve ever wondered what Kimberly J. Brown (aka Marnie) has been up to these days, look no further than TikTok! She’s been posting since late August and has not aged a single day since her time as everyone’s favorite witch.
@officialkimberlyjbrown
When you haven’t worn makeup in a while and suddenly passing by the mirror gives you a new sense of hope…
♬ original sound – Kimberly J. Brown
Truly.
IDK about you, but this is the exact kind of nostalgia content I needed! Excuse me while I binge watch all three* Halloweentown movies in one sitting.
