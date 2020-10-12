Theodore Schleifer / Vox:
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are pushing for a reform to CA tax law that would use property taxes to fund education, spending almost $11M on the effort — Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are making the biggest electoral bet of their careers to date. Courtesy of The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are pushing for a reform to CA tax law that would use property taxes to fund education, spending almost $11M on the effort (Theodore Schleifer/Vox)
Theodore Schleifer / Vox: