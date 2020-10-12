Margaret Nolan, ‘Goldfinger’ Actress, Dies at 76

Margaret Nolan, a stage and screen actress whose gold-painted body was used as a canvas to project the opening credits of the James Bond film “Goldfinger” and who played the character Dink in the movie, died on Oct. 5 at her home in Belsize Park, London. She was 76.

The cause was cancer, said her son Oscar Deeks.

In a career that was predominantly in the 1960s and ’70s, Ms. Nolan appeared in numerous BBC television productions and in films, including “No Sex Please, We’re British” (1973) and “Carry On Girls” (1973).

She also appeared in “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964), the musical comedy featuring the Beatles. And she played an uncredited role as “Grandfather’s Girl at Casino,” according to IMDb, the entertainment database.

But it was the opening title sequence of “Goldfinger” (1964), which was projected onto Ms. Nolan’s body as if it were a screen, that brought her fame.